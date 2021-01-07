Aaron Powell

Mr. Aaron Ross Powell, age 37, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. He was residing in Roanoke, Virginia at the time of his death, where he was very active in his community.
Aaron was born in Elba, Ala. to his mother, Melinda Gayle Boyette of Slatyfork, W.V., and his father, Ronnie Powell of Elba.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held for Aaron in the months to come. Look out for that spring date. Please hold any memorials for future donation pathways in Aaron’s honor.
On sunny days, Aaron could be found fishing. He was an avid angler and often caught the biggest fish. He could be found hiking, biking, or doing what he could, sweeping the sidewalk or digging a neighbor’s car out of a snowbank. Aaron enjoyed most of all feeding people. He was an amazing cook, and his mission was to help hungry people. It didn’t just stop at his door though. Aaron was a member of several local non-profits in Roanoke Valley. He could be found packing grocery boxes at the local food bank or volunteering at the Roanoke Rescue Mission Ministries. Aaron was courageous. He had a gift for finding the lowest common denominator in any group and would do what he could to meet them where they were and bring love and light into their lives. In his words, “Love fast and judge slow.” Aaron loved God and could often be heard telling someone about Jesus. He was recently baptized at his local church, Celebration Church of God in Roanoke.
Aaron was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William H. Boyette of Plant City, Fla., and Louise Smith Clay of Slocomb, Ala.
Survivors include his son: Aden R. Powell, Mobile, Ala.; his parents: M. Gayle Boyette, Slatyfork, W.V. and Ronnie F. Powell, Elba; his siblings: Anna J. Powell, Orlando, Fla., Alan S. Gibson, Slatyfork, and Adam R. Crews (wife Shannon Crews), Auburn, Ala.; niece: Hannah K. Crews, and nephew: Hunter R. Crews, both of Auburn; paternal grandparents: Pat and Roland E. Powell, Elba; along with many other friends, family members, and loved ones.
