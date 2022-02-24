Mr. James Anderson “Andy” Kimmey, age 86, died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
Andy was born Oct. 28, 1935, and grew up in Elba, AL. After graduating from Elba High School, he attended the University of Alabama where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Engineering. When the family moved to the Tallahassee area they settled in Wakulla County on Live Oak Island. He was a Rotarian and a Paul Harris Fellow. Andy was a member of Crawfordville United Methodist Church.
A memorial service is planned for March 12, 2022 at Crawfordville United Methodist Church, Crawfordville, FL. Visitation is at 1 p.m. and the service is at 2 p.m. A private interment will be held at a later date.
Andy is survived by wife of 63 years, Dixie Dickert Kimmey; four children and their spouses, Jim and Bonnie Kimmey, Kim and Gary Kirk, Klair Kimmey and Richard Swan, and Kelen and David Shostak; grandchildren: Mason Kirk (Melissa), Chris Kirk (Tahnee), Connor Kirk (Tomoyo), Buddy Swan, Ascher Shostak, and Ari Shostak; plus seven greatgrandchildren: Baker and June Kirk; Sawyer, Foster and Wilder Kirk, and Meisa and Rimi Kirk; a sister-in-law Emily Dickert Mathews and her family.
Andy is predeceased by parents, Dr. and Mrs. John Mason Kimmey, and brother, John Mason “Johnny” Kimmey Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Project, Inc., 301 E. Tharpe St., Tallahassee, FL 32303 or alzheimersproject.org.
