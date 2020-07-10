Ignaz Semmelweis, the obstetrical doctor at the Vienna General Hospital declared in 1846 that hand washing could prevent the spread of disease. His fellow professionals laughed at him, in spite of the fact that after the practice was put in place in one of the hospital clinics, the 10% death rate dropped drastically . . . . to zero! Shortly after all this, the man was put in the insane ward because of his crazy ideas, where he died shortly afterwards (because of a hand infection that was not treated). Now here we are all these years later and many people still scoff at the practice of washing their hands to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other infections. We just commented, not advocated, because of fear of having to occupy that empty bed in the insane ward.
The U.S. now ranks with Brazil, Sweden and Peru as having one of the world’s most rapid virus growth rates. India is fast catching up. Still we routinely hear people comment that “this will all be over once the November elections are over”. We fail to understand how someone, liberal or conservative, could set up this pandemic, sicken millions worldwide, kill some 10 or 15 percent of those sickened, all to influence an election in the United States. Plus cut it off once an election is over! Now, don’t try to explain it, because we would shoot holes in your ideas – regardless of how heartfelt your pleas would sound.
The primary elections run-off deal was postponed until this month but now is the time to decide which of the candidates (only Republican in Coffee County) you would rather have in the office for the next few years. Many counties have both a Republican and Democrat run-off vote coming up, but neither Coffee nor any adjoining counties (oops, except Pike County) has anything but Republicans on the ballot. Our neighbors in Troy and Brundidge will have both Democrats and Republicans voting next Tuesday. The excitement over the three races in Coffee County would not wake a sleeping night owl! U S Senate candidate Jeff Sessions is taunting the early front runner Tommy Tuberville. Barry Moore is jabbing at Jeff Coleman in the U. S. Representative’s race while (Appeals Court judge’s race) Beth Kellum and Will Smith – well we don’t have a clue what they are doing. Most of that back and forth is on social media with some TV spots scattered about.
City elections are officially set for August 25th, as per the legal notice published in The Elba Clipper last week. However as of three p.m. Tuesday of this week not a single candidate had qualified! That probably means they are being modest and/or waiting to see what the opposition will be in their individual race. We understand that the sitting council members are probably going to run for another term . . . . District 4 will be an open council seat, as incumbent Tom Maddox has announced he plans to run for the mayor’s slot. Anyone considering running for the city council and wants to know exactly where the district lines are may get that information at City Hall or they can view a map at the Elba Clipper office. It would probably be easier to visit the Clipper office as our pandemic rules are a little more relaxed.
Cautioning friends and family members to be careful while on the roads can never be overdone. However, even the safest person can be the second party in an automobile wreck. Case in point is the four Coffee County teenagers in that tragic wreck Monday afternoon while sitting at a traffic light in Houston County. They apparently did nothing wrong, but clearly that is not always enough.
Be Safe, Wear Your Mask and Wash Your Hands!
