There is a proposal in Washington for a new law banning high officials buying and selling on the stock market. The idea is admirable but the success of such a law is a pipe dream. If these folks want to get around such a law, they will have a spouse, child, parent, or maybe a trust fund do the stock buying and selling. The person who wants to get around a law WILL find a way to do so. In fact we would suspect there would soon crop up a whole new bunch of ‘advisors’ who would help these officials quietly get around the law.
Record setting temperatures are being recorded all around the world. Sunday afternoon our phone recorded a 100-degree reading shortly after lunchtime. We broke out is a sweat just walking around the yard planning our next ‘clean up’ project. Later we read some medical report (on the internet) explaining that the high temps not only made our body overheat, but also ‘cooked’ our brains! Now you can share the official excuse for our mental shortcomings!!
We keep getting asked “When is the City of Elba going to name a new police chief?” Well we can’t answer that question, as there is no official action underway to select a replacement for the former chief. The department is functioning now with an ‘acting chief’ who has not expressed any desire for being named the permanent department leader. That is understandable, as police chief doesn’t seem to be a lifetime appointment in Elba (and often shouldn’t be)!
COVID is experiencing an uptick all across America. There is not enough uptick to sound the alarm and go back into the required mask wearing but we need to keep up our guard. We personally expect to get the shot this Fall when the updated version is available. It doesn’t hurt and is better than even the mildest case of COVID (and of course far better than the death cases). We continue to urge our readers to strongly consider joining us this fall in getting the upcoming new COVID shot.
Area schools are back in session, even though cotton picking has not even begun! It is amazing how traditions have changed even during our lifetime. Gone are the days when schools didn’t open until cotton picking was about over and even the football teams had shortened training sessions to make room for the gathering of South Alabama’s life blood. We urge our fellow drivers to be extra watchful for the potential of an excited child darting out into the traffic. Also remember that it is against the law to pass a stopped school bus! Think of the horror of going through the rest of your life knowing your careless driving was responsible for the death of a child who had his or her whole life ahead of them.
