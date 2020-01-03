On Jan. 30th - Feb. 1st, ACTS Ministries will host an Evangelistic/Prophetic Youth Conference. Services for January 30th and 31st will begin at 7 PM. The service on February 1st will begin at 6 PM. The guest speakers will be Co-Pastor Lois Russell (30th) and Pastor Tirrell Glover (31st). The ACTS Ministries Youth Pastor, Elder Rodrick Caldwell, we be honored on February 1st. Please bring church youth to be a part of this conference.
