The community is invited to attend the unveiling ceremony Saturday, April 15, of an Alabama Historical Marker for the New Providence Primitive Baptist Church and the Rhoades Cemetery.
This ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. in front of the New Providence Primitive Baptist Church, located in the Rhoades Community of Coffee County on Alabama Highway 189 between Perry’s Store and Kinston, Ala.
Following the unveiling of the marker, all will be invited to tour the restored historical church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.