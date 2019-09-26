Homecoming is planned at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 93 County Road 355, for Sunday, Oct. 13th. Singing will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the New Home Boys. At 11 a.m., Pastor Rev. Olan Strickland will bring the message. There will be no Sunday School on this special day. A covered dish lunch will immediately follow the worship service. Everyone is invited to join the Mt Olive congregation for this special time in the life of the church. For more information, call 897-5814.
