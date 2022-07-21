Elba First Baptist Church, First United Methodist Church, and Westside Baptist are jointly planning a “Back to School” Bash for Friday, July 29, at 5:30 p.m. The event will be at First Baptist Church, 606 Simmons St. Elba.
The event is free, and there will be family fun for everyone, including pizza, a water slide, games, and more.
Also, school supplies will be given away to children in grades kindergarten – sixth.
Everyone is invited to attend!
