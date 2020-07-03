Basin Baptist Church, located at 9757 Hwy. 189 S, Elba, plans to reopen its church sanctuary Sunday, July 5, for morning worship at 10 a.m. Social distancing measures will be implemented for this worship service with deacons seating the congregation. Also, the fellowship hall will be used for spill-over if more attend than the sanctuary will hold due to the 6-ft. distancing in place [those in the fellowship hall will hear the service via radio transmission]. Anyone wanting to attend the service but is concerned about gathering inside the buildings can stay in their vehicle in the church parking lot and tune their radio in to 90.5 FM to also listen to the service. The Sunday morning 10 a.m. worship service will be the only service at the church currently due to continued COVID-19 safety precautions. Wearing of face masks is encouraged for all who attend the service indoors. “I hope you will make every effort to be at Basin Baptist Church at 10 this Sunday morning,” said pastor Dr. Sam Self. “We are tacking back from satan what he has taken away from us over the past few months.” Self said while the church is planning to return to indoor services, the congregation would continue to practice social distancing and have other safety measures in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Also, the church will continue to publish an online version of the service, which will be uploaded to the church Facebook page on Sunday afternoon.
Basin Baptist Church plans 10 a.m. Sunday worship beginning July 5th
