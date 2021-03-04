Basin Baptist Church currently meets at 10 a.m. Sunday mornings for ‘in-person’ worship service. This is accompanied by a ‘live’ Facebook feed for those unable to attend in person.
Beginning Easter Sunday (April 4), the church will begin Sunday School again, starting at 9:30 a.m. This will be followed by the Morning Worship service at 10:30 a.m.
The church continues to practice social distancing measures, and the wearing of face masks upon entering and exiting the building (or moving around) is encouraged. The church also has hand sanitizers available for use.
Wednesday Night Bible Study is held each week at 6:30 p.m. There currently are no Sunday evening services.
Basin Baptist Church is located at 9757 Highway 189 S, Elba.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.