Basin Baptist Church, located at 9757 Hwy. 189 S, Elba, Ala., will celebrate its 90th church anniversary during Homecoming services Sunday, Aug. 13th.
Services will begin with a music program at 9:30 a.m., and the morning worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Dr. Sam Self delivering the message. All are invited to stay after the services to enjoy a covered dish lunch in the fellowship hall.
All members, current and past, are encouraged to make plans to come to Basin on Sunday, Aug. 13, to help celebrate this special milestone for the church!
