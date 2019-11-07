THE ELBA DOG PARK WAS THE SETTING SUNDAY AFTERNOON, NOV. 3, FOR A BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS CEREMONY...Above, Elba United Methodist Church pastor Rev. Steve Reneau offers prayer and asks for blessings on two dogs, Domino and Dixie, brought to the service by their owner, Rita Jackson. This is the second year the Blessing of the Animals service has been held in Elba.
