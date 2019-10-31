All pet owners are invited to bring their pets or pictures of beloved pets this Sunday, Nov. 3, at 3 p.m., to the Elba Dog Park for a Blessing of the Animals. The dog park is located next to Tiger Town Park in downtown Elba. Owners are asked that pets be restrained for this event. Anyone with questions should contact Rev. Steve Reneau at Elba United Methodist Church, 897-2219.
