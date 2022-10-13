Citizens are encourged to bring their pets, all are welcome, to the city dog park this Sunday, Oct. 16, from 4-4:30 p.m. for the Blessing of the Animals.
Please leash or crate all animals. For questions, contact Rev. Steve Reneau from Elba United Methodist Church at (334) 201-6671.
The city dog park is located next to TigerTown Park in downtown Elba.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.