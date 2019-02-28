Coffee County Baptist Association hosted its annual Celebration of Diversity Luncheon on Wednesday, Feb. 13, at the Coffee Baptist Center in New Brockton, Ala. This luncheon brings together people of varying ethnic groups from Coffee County. Among those present were Blacks, Whites, Koreans, Native Americans, Philippinos and Hispanics from four countries. This is an effort to build bridges of friendship across racial, ethnic and cultural differences. Rev. Fred Fowler is chair of this committee.
