Coffee County Baptist Association’s [CCBA] director of missions Dr. John Granger addressed Coffee County Commissioners during their bimonthly meeting Monday, Feb. 28, and he thanked them for use of the farm center for an upcoming event.
CCBA will host evangelist Scott Dawson for Evangelism Encounter on the evenings of Wednesday, March 16, and Thursday, March 17, at 6:30 p.m. at the Coffee County Farm Center. There also will be special music these nights.
Dr. Granger said he believes this is an event all Christians will want to attend.
For more information, contact the Coffee County Baptist Association at (334) 894-6411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.