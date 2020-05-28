The Christian Mission Centers has been blessed with an abundance of food during these compromised days. In an effort to meet the needs of the communities that are served locally by Christian Mission Centers, the organization will host a drive-thru food distribution at all locations beginning Tuesday, June 2nd. The schedule is as follows . . .
• Enterprise Location (231 Geneva Hwy)-Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00-5:00 p.m.
• Geneva Location (801 East Town Ave.)-Tuesdays from 1:00-5:00 p.m.
• Elba Location (342 North Court St.)-Thursdays from 1:00-5:00 p.m.
Recipients may receive one box per week, and up two gallons of milk. All CDC social distancing guidelines will be followed.
