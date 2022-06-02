Harris Temple Church of God In Christ will celebrate its Church Anniversary on Sunday, June 5, at 3 p.m.
Guest speaker for this special service will be Superintendent Terry Ellison, senior pastor of New Life COGIC, Montgomery, Ala.
Harris Temple C.O.G.I.C. is located at 747 Adams Ave., Elba. All are invited to help celebrate the church anniversary.
