Pastor Will Jordan of Newbia Baptist Church of Elba announces the launch of an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) Ministry for area churches. “As most are aware, many of our churches are located in rural areas with extended time for EMS response,” Jordan said. “This issue is compounded by the fact that our area demographics show that over half of our residents are 45 years of age or older. While anyone can experience sudden cardiac death, the risks are exponentially increased for this age group.” Jordan said through research by multiple professional agencies, if defibrillation is available within the first minute of cardiac arrest, the survival rate is vastly improved for persons experiencing ventricular fibrillation, the most common cause of sudden cardiac death. He said even those churches within a very short distance of an EMS station, would be hard-pressed to obtain a response time of one minute or less from EMS. Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is a medical event in which the heart’s rhythm becomes erratic, and the heart can’t pump oxygenated blood to the brain or other vital organs. Unless a normal heart rhythm is restored within a short time, death is virtually inevitable. An Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is a compact and portable, battery-operated device used to automatically deliver measured electrical shocks in order to reestablish the heart’s normal rhythm. The simple operation of AEDs makes them suitable for public places, to be used by those who have basic Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and AED training. The AED circuitry is designed to analyze cardiac rhythm and inform the operator whether a shock is indicated. Electrode pads on the victim transmit information to the device for both monitoring and shock therapy. “The cost is less than $800 per unit if we continue to order in quantity,” Jordan said. “So far we have implemented this ministry in two churches, as well as the Coffee Baptist Association’s retreat facility (The Vineyard). It is our prayer that through donations and sponsorship, some of the costs can be less to the churches.” As for the training, Jordan said he would offer to each church First Aid/CPR/AED training. Anyone desiring to purchase an AED, or donating to this ministry can contact Pastor Will Jordan by email at pastorwilljordan@gmail.com. Due to “Good Samaritan Laws” in place in every state, technically, anyone—including untrained bystanders - are protected from civil litigation when using an AED in good faith, however training is recommended.
