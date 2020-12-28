John Granger

Pictured above from left to right: Rev. Bryan Simoneaux, Moderator; Dr. John Granger, Director of Missions; and Dr. Sam Self, Chair of the Personnel Committee.

Dr. John Granger recently reached the 20 year milestone as Director of Missions for Coffee County Baptist Association. The people of the churches helped him celebrate that anniversary by writing notes and cards. They also presented him with a plaque and a check. Coffee County Baptist Association thanks Dr. Granger for his 20 years of faithful service and leadership. 

