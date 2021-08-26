EES prayer walk

The Coffee County Baptist Association’s WMU hosted the annual PrayerWalk for Schools last Sunday afternoon, Aug. 22, at all schools in Coffee County. This was an opportunity for all Christians to come together and pray for a safe school year for the students, teacher, administrators, and for all activities at the schools. In the photo here, a group of 30-plus gathered at Elba Elementary School for the event. A smaller, but just as determined, group walked the halls of Elba High School and covered it with prayer.

