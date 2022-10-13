The Elba Ministerial Alliance will have a Community Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m., at Elba United Methodist Church.
All clergy and churches are invited to take part in this time of thanksgiving.
For those who would like to participate or have questions, contact Rev. Steve Reneau from Elba United Methodist Church at (334) 201-6671.
