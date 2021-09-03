The Coffee County Baptist Association [CCBA] Youth Committee hosted its first REPRESENT event last Saturday afternoon, Aug. 28, at the Coffee County Farm Center in New Brockton, Ala.
REPRESENT event was promoted as a county-wide youth event designed to allow teenagers to see they are not doing the Christian walk alone.
CCBA youth committee chairperson Kit Johnson said teens grades 7-12 were the target audience, and they competed in games at the event to try and accumulate enough points to win the REPRESENT belt. He called the belt sort of a ‘bragging rights’ trophy for the teens to take back to their community as the winners of the REPRESENT event.
The event also included a music worship time led by Two or More, and Johnson, pastor of First Baptist Church Elba, was the speaker for REPRESENT event. There was free food, and door prizes were given away too.
“We wanted to appeal to the competitive nature of teenagers by offering various competitions,” he said.
The teenagers representing Elba (shown above with their youth leaders) won the first REPRESENT event belt. This group was comprised mostly of teens from First Baptist and Westside Baptist churches of Elba.
Johnson said the first REPRESENT event was deemed a success as 60 teens from around the county participated. He also said dozens of volunteers were there to help serve and prepare the food, and multiple churches assisted as well.
“We hope the next REPRESENT event will be the Iron Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 27th,” Johnson said. “We would like to have this one at Elba’s Foggy Bottom stadium with a tailgating theme.”
