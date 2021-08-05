Elba native, Paul Jackson, has returned home to begin ministry with Covenant Community Church of Elba. His first Sunday as pastor was August 1st.
Jackson graduated from Elba High School in 1974 and went on to complete a PhD in Religious Studies from Trinity Seminary, Evansville, Indiana. He has served in various pastoral roles in churches, as chaplain at a university in Europe, and been involved in numerous missions efforts over the past 40 years.
Jackson has three grown children and six grandchildren all in Oregon and Washington State. Brenda Smith, Paul’s sister, is a life-long resident of Elba.
Paul invites anyone without a church home to visit Covenant Community, which was started about 17 years ago by founding Pastor Mart Gray and numerous individuals desiring to provide Elba a non-denominational church option.
Covenant Community Church is located at 2667 Hickman Ave., Elba. Everyone is welcome.
