Elba First United Methodist Church pastor Steve Reneau has released the schedule of special services planned for all Christians during the December Christmas season. The messages stress Hope, Peace, Joy and Love. All these events take place in the Church sanctuary. Remaining services include: December 8th at 10 a.m. - Christmas Musical - Peace December 15th at 10 a.m. - Who are Mary and Joseph? - Joy December 22nd at 10a.m. - Who is Jesus Christ? - Love December 22nd at 5 p.m. - The Longest Night - If you find this season difficult, then join us for this worship experience December 24th at 5 p.m. - Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.