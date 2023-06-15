Elba Zion Missionary Baptist Church will host Homecoming services Sunday, June 18, at 2:30 p.m. The guest minister will be Rev. George Gilchrist, First Missionary Baptist Church of Troy, Ala.
The church also will host Revival services Monday, June 19, through Wednesday, June 21, at 7 p.m. nightly. The Monday-Wednesday nights guest revivalist will be Rev. Darryl Caldwell, pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Banks, Ala. He also serves as president of the Southeast District State Convention.
All are invited to these special services.
