A.C.T.S. Ministries will host Family Fun Day 2K22 on the grounds of Harris Temple C.O.G.I.C. on Sunday, May 29, from 4-6 p.m.
There will be food, games, inflatables, fellowship, face painting, sack races, and a kickball tournament. DJ Flake also will be on site.
All are welcome.
