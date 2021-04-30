Greater New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 720 East Davis St., Elba, Ala., will host Muffins with Mom on Friday evening, May 7, from 6-7 p.m.
This is open to the community. There will be arts and crafts, muffins, tea, juice, and giveaways!
Please RSVP [provide a number of how many will be attending] at pastor.turner@gnzmbchurch.org
