Greater New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 720 East Davis Street, Elba, Ala., will host a Food Drive Give-Away on Sunday, May 16, immediately following the morning service.
All are invited to join the Greater New Zion Church family as it feeds others during the Food Drive Give-Away. Attendance during the service is not mandatory to receive the food; however, the church members would love for all to join them to worship.
Additionally, are invited any Sunday. Stop in and register with a member of the Greeters Ministry for a complimentary gift bag and visitor’s packet.
Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. followed by the worship service at 11 a.m. Wednesday night Bible Study begins at 6 p.m.
For more information about the church, visit the facebook page [GNZMBCElba] or www.GNZMBCHURCH.org
