Greater New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, located at 720 E. Davis Street, Elba, Ala., will host a Fall Festival on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 2-4 p.m. There will be fun for the entire family.
Join in the fun for food, a bounce house, trunk-or-treat and tons of games. Children are encouraged to ‘dress up’ as their favorite superhero or superhuman [because not all heroes wear capes].
This event is free and open to the public.
