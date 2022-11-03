Greater New Zion Missionary Baptist Church is planning to bless 15 families with turkeys this Thanksgiving season.
The church members are interested in suggestions of anyone who could benefit from this Thanksgiving meal offer. Suggestions can be phoned to the church voicemail at 334 897-5545 or 334 464-9222 or email the church at <outreach@gnzmbchurch.org>.
