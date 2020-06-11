Church leaders and members of Harris Temple COGIC of Elba shared their love for the community last Saturday morning, June 6, as the church provided free gas to customers of the Marathon (Mr. Henry’s) store in downtown Elba. The church paid for and pumped $10 worth of gas for 80 cars Saturday morning putting $800 back into the Elba economy, and sharing the Christian belief in giving to others. Church members said it was a blessing to be able to give back in this manner. The selfless act of the church caught the attention of Coffee County Commission chairman Dean Smith, and he commended the church and its members for their act of “Christian love” during the Coffee County Commission meeting held Monday, June 8, in New Brockton. Smith said this church and its members carried out the type of Christian love last Saturday that all should be willing to do. Some of the people blessed by the kindness of Harris Temple COGIC took to Facebook to thank the church for its gift. Kimberly Jones wrote, “Y’all did a great job today. That was awesome.’ While Kim Smith said, “Thnk you for the blessing today!” Church leaders thanked those who prayed and supported this effort.
