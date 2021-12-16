The Harris Temple COGIC Community Outreach invites everyone to the “2021 Community Christmas Dinner” planned for Saturday, Dec. 18, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the HT Multi-Purpose Facility located next door to Harris Temple Church.
Home bound persons needed delivery should contact the church prior to Saturday.
Everyone is welcome to come by and receive a free meal. Harris Temple has partnered with the Mulberry Heights Community Coalition for this project!
For more information, contact Kathryn Williams-Daniels 334.806.4090 or Johnathan Lockett.
