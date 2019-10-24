Zion Chapel Baptist Church will celebrate Homecoming this Sunday, Oct. 27, at 10:30 a.m. Guest speaker will be Bro. Boyd Deal, and special music will be provided by Derek Snellgrove. Dinner on the grounds will follow the morning services. Zion Chapel Baptist Church is located at 27057 Hwy. 87, Elba. For more information, call (334) 300-6974.
