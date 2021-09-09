New Haven Assembly of God Church, located at 8497 County Road 114, will be hold Homecoming services Sunday, Sept. 26, beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Brother Lavon Singleton will be delivering the message, and Big Mo Ostrander will be singing.
Lunch will be served, and all are welcome.
