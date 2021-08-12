Coffee County Commissioners voted Monday morning, Aug. 9, to waive the rental fee of the Farm Center for an event coming up later this month that targets teenagers.
Kit Johnson, pastor of First Baptist Church Elba, addressed commissioners Monday in his capacity as the chairman of the Coffee County Baptist Association Youth Committee regarding the REPRESENT event set for Saturday, Aug. 28, from 3-5 p.m.
“The REPRESENT event is a county-wide youth event,” Johnson said. “The idea behind this event is to allow teenagers to see they are not doing the Christian walk alone.”
He said the event targets teenagers in grades 7-12, and it will include competitive games, along with a youth worship rally. Pastor Johnson will speak at the event, where he said he would connect REPRESENT with Jesus.
“We want to appeal to the competitive nature of teenagers by offering various competitions,” he said. “We don’t want to just cater to one group of teenagers – we’ve got all sorts of competitions planned that will involve all in some sort of capacity.”
Some examples of games planned include dodge ball, cornhole challenge, head up game, and are you smarter than a fifth grader game.
“We want the teenagers to come out and represent their school, community, and family, and compete to bring home the REPRESENT belt as the winner,” Johnson said. “This is a points-based competition.”
Once the competition is over, Johnson said Two or More would lead music worship and then he would speak. Also, he said there would be door prizes given out throughout the event, and free food [hamburgers and hot dogs] at the end.
Johnson said the desire is for the event to be enjoyable enough that the Coffee County Baptist Association Committee can offer it multiple times per year; however, for this first one, he asked commissioners to consider waiving the rental fee. His request was approved by unanimous consent.
