There will be a Mother’s Day Gospel Singing on Saturday, May 8, at 6 p.m. at the LBWCC MacArthur Campus, Opp, Ala., featuring The Harrelsons, and the The Farris Family. Also, being honored will be the Singing Pilgrims from Lowrey.
Ladies may register for door prizes to be drawn throughout the evening. Admission is free.
Call (334) 222-2281 for more information.
(0) comments
