The Christmas Story will be the theme of a Children’s Activity Day at Mount Zion Baptist Church on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
The event will include a host of activities for children of all ages. This includes food, games, crafts, songs, skits and much more – all designed to explore The Christmas Story.
Parents are asked to RSVP with child’s name and age to: <mountzionbaptistchurch.mixons@gmail.com> by December 4th.
Sunday, Dec. 12, will be a follow up presentation of Children’s Program Performance for friends and family. This event will be from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. The program will be followed by a covered dish lunch in the Fellowship Hall.
Mount Zion Baptist Church is located at Mixon’s Crossroads, 774 County Road 223, New Brockton, Ala.
