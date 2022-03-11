Mount Zion Baptist Church, located at 774 County Rd. 223, New Brockton, Ala., will host a Spring Revival in early April.
The Revival will be April 4-6, at 6 p.m. nightly with Bro. Lloyd Snellgrove, pastor of Mt. Vernon Assembly of God, Elba, Ala., serving as the guest speaker.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
