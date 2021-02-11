New Glorious COGIC Outreach Ministries invites citizens to join them at a free Clothes Closet event Saturday, Feb. 27, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
All clothes will be given away free on a first come, first serve basis. There will be no holds.
New Glorious COGIC is located at 314 County Road 263, Elba.
