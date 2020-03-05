Greater Holy Temple Church of God In Christ in New Brockton, Alabama is under the new leadership of native son, Pastor Jai Flowers. “Our goal is to live the calling of Christ, as a people chosen to show His love,” Pastor Flowers said. He and his wife, Natasha, are hoping the church’s new focus on outreach and community service will attract like-minded new members with a heart for serving beyond the walls of the church. According to Natasha, anyone seeking an opportunity to grow in the ministry and make an impact in the community will find opportunities to do so at GHT, the name members affectionately call the church. “We are very small- so small in fact, we are still looking for musicians and worship team members,” the pastor said. The church has two upcoming events planned for the community. First, a Meet and Greet with free food and giveaways will be held Saturday, March 7, at the Dollar General in New Brockton on Hwy. 84 beginning at 10 a.m. On Saturday, May 2, an old-fashioned May Day event will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the church, located at 19973 Hwy. 84 in New Brockton. “We would love to have you join us,” Pastor Flowers said. “We welcome you in worship and serving. We would love for you to come get to know our family.” On the second Sunday each month at 8 a.m., the church hosts its Fiery Morning Manna Worship Service, and it has traditional Sunday services on the 4th Sunday at 10 a.m.
