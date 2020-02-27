Newbia Baptist Church will host a Spring Revival from March 22nd – March 24th at the church, located at 3819 County Road 330, outside of Elba. Brother Cliff Quincey, New Home Baptist Church of Enterprise, will be the guest speaker for the revival services, which begin Sunday evening, March 22, at 6 p.m. and continue Monday evening, March 23, and Tuesday evening, March 24, at 7 p.m. these nights. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, contact Pastor Will Jordan at (334) 308-7510.
Newbia Baptist Church plans Spring Revival services for March 22nd-24th
