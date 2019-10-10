Newbia Baptist Church, located at 3819 County Road 330, Elba, Ala., will offer a CPR/AED/1st AID class on Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 6-9 p.m. The class will consist of an introduction to the Automated External Defibrillator (AED), Basic First Aid and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation. This will not be a certification course, but the same information will be covered. Anyone who might need an actual certification can contact Pastor Will Jordan for the availability and cost. There also will be a discussion on how to obtain an AED for individual churches, should one be desired. There is no charge for this class, and it is open to all.
