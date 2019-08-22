Newbia Baptist Church, located at 3819 County Rd 330, Elba, will be the host church of a 5-Church Community Revival beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3rd. The Revival will be each Tuesday night from Sept. 3rd through Oct. 1st at 7 p.m. each night, and all services will be at Newbia Baptist Church. Mt. Vernon Assembly of God Church will sponsor the Tuesday, Sept. 3, service with Rev. Lloyd Snellgrove delivering the sermon. Mt. Olive Baptist Church will sponsor the Tuesday, Sept. 10, service with Rev. Olan Strickland delivering the sermon. Weed Baptist Church will sponsor the Tuesday, Sept. 17, service with Rev. Fred Boyette delivering the sermon. Newbia Baptist Church will sponsor the Tuesday, Sept. 24, service with Rev. Will Jordan delivering the sermon. Elba First Assembly of God Church will sponsor the Tuesday, Oct. 1, service with Rev. Dwight Johnson delivering the sermon. Refreshments will be provided after the Oct. 1st service. All are welcome.
