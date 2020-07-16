Caring
“The company that cares.” This, or something like it, is the motto of several businesses these days. Lots of churches also use it: “The church that cares.” “We care about you.” “Where everyone is somebody and you are someone special.” However it is stated, one thing is obvious. Many people want their organization to be known as a caring one. An observer is likely to suspect that some of the users of the slogans about caring use it more as a manipulative gimmick than as a statement of reality. In any regard, there is a lot of talk out there about caring. One business advertisement had a mistake that some readers saw as a “Freudian slip.” A line in the ad went like this: “Although we receive many letters and calls each day, we fake a personal interest in each one.” Sadly, much of the talk about caring might be reflected better with the “f” than the “t.” The “big I” and “little you” syndrome is part of the problem. A person may be so involved in himself and his interests that he just doesn’t have room to do much caring for another. Fibber McGee used to illustrate this by saying “My wife and I had words-but I never got to use mine.” Genuine caring and concern is easier to talk about than to do. If you find a person who really cares about you, you are blessed. The Apostle Paul apparently thought of the little group of believers in Philippi as “a colony of heaven,” because he sensed their love for God, for each other, and for him. A speaker once was talking to a group about showing love to others. Someone in the audience injected a question. “What if they will not receive your love?” The speaker retorted, “Increase the dose.” People will respond in kind, as a rule, to genuine love. Just remember to “take interest,” not “fake interest” in others.
