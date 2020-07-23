Winners and Losers Ray Charles popularized a song years ago, which was titled, “Born to Lose.” The words of the song were along these lines: “Born to lose, I’ve lived my life in vain, All my dreams have only brought me pain… Born to lose, and now I’m losing you.” It is understood that many people sang the song because they liked the tune, liked Ray Charles, or identified with some of the adversity mentioned in the song. However, the concept of determinism in the song and the resultant pessimism are often encountered. Many people respond to adversity by capitulating their ability and right to overcome the hardship. They simply say, “It was meant to be.” The many injunctions in the Bible which urge us to endure hardship, overcome evil with good, and win personal moral, physical and spiritual victories cause one to doubt any complete determinism by God or the “fates.” The examples of people who got out of ruts of sin, wrong, and failure also contradict the idea that just because one was a loser yesterday, he must remain a loser. With faith in God, “…Nothing shall be impossible unto you.” (Matthew 17:20b) Experiences in life should teach us that we do have something to contribute to situations we face. It is a pitiful thing to see a young student fail a test and resign himself to the idea that he is a loser. It is heartbreaking to hear a capable child say, “Some people are meant to be smart and others aren’t.” On the other hand, it is inspiring to see a student who has not been doing well commit himself to be a diligent student. The idea that what a person does has a direct bearing on his life situation is a concept that affects every area of life. More marriages would work if people worked more at their marriages. A promotion is more likely to come if an employee applies himself to his job. The applications are endless. Does the attitude of being “born to win” or “born to lose” have much to do with success in life? It definitely does. It is not the only consideration for any given success story, but it is an element which must be “factored in.” The apostle Paul provided a good example of a person with the winning attitude when he declared he could do all things through Christ who gave him strength. (Phil. 4:23)
Pastor's Corner for July 23, 2020
- by Dr. John Granger, Director of Missions Coffee County Baptist Association
Pastor's Corner for July 23, 2020
