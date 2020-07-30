Bigger not always better Modern advertising has gotten the public accustomed to promotional words and slogans involving adjectives like tremendous, stupendous, great, bigger, better, best, etc. Often the claims are in the superlative. Perhaps there is little cause for concern about this, but there certainly is room to remind ourselves that something doesn’t have to be big, expensive, or showy in order to be important. Something does not have to be as big as the wild west or the “Big Sky” country in order to affect a person’s life. In fact, I have heard several people talk about pivotal and life changing moments in their lives based on small, relatively insignificant words or gestures. Some little deeds of kindness or words of encouragement may come at such a crucial time, they will be remembered forever. I was thinking about this “small vs. large” debate while driving my car and listening to the radio. Some of the songs that “stick” are of great themes. “The Messiah” and “America, the Beautiful” are examples. Other songs become hits although they are about trivia or minutiae. Examples from several types of music are: Chicken in the Bread Pan Pecking Out Dough Catch a Falling Star White Christmas Love Letters in the Sand Does Your Chewing Gum Lose Its Flavor? Blue Suede Shoes Some of these songs were popular several decades ago and still are remembered and sung. Songs with trivial themes may lift our hearts and our spirits. They may help us bear some of the difficulties of life. Small things also may reveal much. A wink, a smile, or a nod may tell the story. Recently, I went to a church that has reached out to quite a few poor people. A seven year old girl was there. She talked to me about her life and her family. She already had experienced enough sadness and hurt to last anyone a lifetime. As I looked into her angelic face, it seemed to me that her eyes told the entire story of her life. They seemed to embody her beauty and promise as well as her sadness, hurt, and deprivation. Small things can say a lot. A little smile can gladden another person. A hug can provide a sense of love and security. A kind word can encourage and empower a person. A little good deed can enhance the life of others. I’m not convinced that bigger is better, but even if it were, that doesn’t mean that little is not good. Offer your little efforts and blessings and see how powerful they are.
Pastor's Corner for July 30, 2020
- by Dr. John Granger, Director of Missions, Coffee County Baptist Association
Pastor's Corner for July 30, 2020
