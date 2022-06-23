Community Fireworks are scheduled at Bethany Baptist Church, 1805 County Road 533, New Brockton, on the evening of Sunday, July 3rd. Guests will be offered good music, food, fun and games!
The public is invited join church members of this event. Call 894-2344 for more information.
