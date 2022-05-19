The Coffee Baptist Association will host a reception [with building naming] Sunday, May 29, honoring Dr. John Granger for his 30 years of service in Coffee County. 

This event will be at 2 p.m. at the  Coffee Baptist Association office, located at 603 East McKinnon Street, New Brockton.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.