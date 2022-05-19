The Coffee Baptist Association will host a reception [with building naming] Sunday, May 29, honoring Dr. John Granger for his 30 years of service in Coffee County.
This event will be at 2 p.m. at the Coffee Baptist Association office, located at 603 East McKinnon Street, New Brockton.
