Westside Baptist Church, along with First Baptist Church Elba and Elba United Methodist Church, will host a Trunk-or-Treat event Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5:30-7:00 p.m. This will be at Westside Baptist Church, located at 1026 Caroline Street, Elba.
There will be games, food, fun, and fellowship! All are invited to attend this community event.
